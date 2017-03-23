Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for seco...

Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year

Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. Radwanska had no answer to the 26th seed, who rolled to a 6-0 6-3 win in barely an hour.

