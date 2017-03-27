List of TED 2017 speakers includes tennis legend Serena Williams, tech giant Elon Musk
King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, tennis legend Serena Williams, Tesla founder Elon Musk and actress/writer Julia Sweeney are on the speakers' list for TED 2017 in Vancouver. Tennis legend Serena Williams, tech titan Elon Musk and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan headline the list of speakers at this year's global TED conference in Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC