(Less) quiet, please? Federer doesn't mind some crowd noise
After the No. 4 seed rallied to beat No. 10 Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday - a down-to-the-wire three-setter where the crowd was clearly pulling for Federer - tennis' all-time Grand Slam king was asked about the longstanding tradition calling for fans to be as quiet as possible during points.
