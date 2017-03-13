Kyle Edmund subjected to vile death and rape threats on... 1
Tickton's Edmund received sickening rape and death threats on social media after he lost in straight sets to world number two Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday. Edmund, the world number 46, highlighted the abuse on a post on his Facebook page on Monday, alongside the message: "More satisfied customers following the BNPPO17 ATP World Tour."
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Hull.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|17 hr
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb 22
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb 21
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC