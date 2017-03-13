Kyle Edmund subjected to vile death and rape threats on... 1

Kyle Edmund subjected to vile death a...

Read more: This is Hull

Tickton's Edmund received sickening rape and death threats on social media after he lost in straight sets to world number two Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday. Edmund, the world number 46, highlighted the abuse on a post on his Facebook page on Monday, alongside the message: "More satisfied customers following the BNPPO17 ATP World Tour."

