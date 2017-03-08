Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain'...

Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evans at Indian Wells

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This is The West Country

Great Britain's Dan Evans was found wanting against fourth seed Kei Nishikori in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Almost four years have passed since Evans sprang a major shock when beating Nishikori in the US Open first round, but Sunday's clash between the pair offered no such upset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is The West Country.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb '17 LinePhartzz 9
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC