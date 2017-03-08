Kayla Day stuns Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, sets clash with French Open Champion Garbine Muguruza19 min...
Indian Wells , Mar 11: US teenager Kayla Day shocked Australian Open semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at Indian Wells on Friday to earn a clash with French Open champion Garbine Muguruza. Day, 17, out-lasted the 35-year-old Lucic-Baroni 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, rallying from a break down in the third to reach the third round.
