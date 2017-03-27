Johanna Konta fights back to reach Mi...

Johanna Konta fights back to reach Miami Open semi-finals

Read more: Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard

British number one Johanna Konta fought back from a set down to beat Simona Halep 3-6 7-6 6-2 and reach the Miami Open semi-finals. Halep, the tournament's third seed, broke early on in the match in the fourth game to take the opening set, despite Konta saving set points at 5-2 down.

