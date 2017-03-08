Johanna Konta beats Heather Watson in Indian Wells second round
British number one Johanna Konta beat her compatriot Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Konta, ranked 11th to Watson's 108th, struggled for rhythm in the first set but dominated the second to lead 5-1.
