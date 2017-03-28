Jack Sock, John Isner lead USA against Nick Kyrgios, Australia in Davis Cup
Jack Sock, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson will represent the United States against host Australia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on April 7-9. Jack Sock, John Isner lead USA against Nick Kyrgios, Australia in Davis Cup Jack Sock, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson will represent the United States against host Australia in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on April 7-9.
