ITF backs Davis Cup proposals to play best-of-three sets matches
The International Tennis Federation's board of directors has endorsed plans to change Davis Cup matches from best-of-five sets to best-of-three. The ITF has been looking at ways to make the competition more attractive to the leading players, who are sitting out ties in ever increasing numbers.
