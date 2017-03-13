Indian Wells: Kuznetsova, Vesnina set up all-Russian final
Kuznetsova played exceptional defense and used her strong serve and a varied groundstroke attack to edge third seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 , 7-6 in a tense showdown following Vesnina's 6-3, 6-4 win over Kristina Mladenovic. The 31-year-old eighth seed Kuznetsova rose to the occasion in the tiebreakers, storming out to a 6-2 lead in each.
