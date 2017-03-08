Important to have women in key decisi...

Important to have women in key decision-making roles in sport, says Judy Murray

14 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Judy Murray would enthusiastically welcome the appointment of a female Lawn Tennis Association chief executive, after a survey revealed the number of women getting top jobs in UK sport is dropping. The Scottish tennis coach, and mother of Wimbledon champion Andy, has spotted an unprecedented opportunity for a woman to assume a "key decision-making position" with a governing body.

