Help for the Homeless in Wimbledon - Sam Park, Hampton School

I'm sure it is a relief to everyone that we are finally reaching the more hospitable weather of spring as more and more days are swept up in great swathes of sunlight and stifling heat. The fact that you no longer have to leave the house wading through the six layers you have engulfed yourself in is a relief to many, least of all the people without six layers to put on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.