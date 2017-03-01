Heather Watson goes down in titanic t...

Heather Watson goes down in titanic tussle in Acapulco

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Milford Mercury

Heather Watson turned in a valiant display but bowed out of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco after a three-set defeat to Kristina Mladenovic. Watson lost the epic match on her 18th double fault as the second-seeded Mladenovic secured a 7-6 6-7 7-5 victory in three hours and 32 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC