Great Britain heading to Constanta for Fed Cup tie against Romania
Great Britain's Fed Cup team will head to the Black Sea city of Constanta to take on Romania in next month's World Group II play-off. The home city of Romanian number one Simona Halep will host the tie on outdoor clay at the Tenis Club IDU on April 22-23.
