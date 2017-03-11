French Tennis Star Gael Monfils Hasn't Heard Of Pepe Le Pew
Here's a mind blowing video to make you rethink the direction of society ... Gael Monfils , one of the biggest tennis stars in France, just told TMZ Sports he has ZERO CLUE who Pepe Le Pew is. For those of you who didn't have a childhood either, Pepe Le Pew is a hilarious French skunk, constantly in search of companionship, who was lovable, although incredibly rapey.
