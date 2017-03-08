Frantangelo upsets Tomic 6-2, 6-2 in BNP Paribas Open

American Bjorn Fratangelo upset Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open. Adrian Mannarino outlasted Juan Monaco 6-3, 6-7 , 6-1, and Darian King topped Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 7-5.

