Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Vera Zvonareva is planning a comeback Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mtd3MT The 32-year-old Russian is listed as an alternate for the qualifying draw of a low-level ITF tournament in Istanbul this month, two years after she last competed. Zvonareva, a top-10 player when shoulder problems wiped out her entire 2013 season, struggled with injuries during her career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.