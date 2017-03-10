Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva l...

Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Vera Zvonareva is planning a comeback Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mtd3MT The 32-year-old Russian is listed as an alternate for the qualifying draw of a low-level ITF tournament in Istanbul this month, two years after she last competed. Zvonareva, a top-10 player when shoulder problems wiped out her entire 2013 season, struggled with injuries during her career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb '17 LinePhartzz 9
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,465,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC