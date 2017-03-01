Fired ESPN Tennis Analyst Suffers Heart Attack ... Blames Stress from 'Guerilla' Incident
The ESPN tennis announcer who was fired after using the word "guerilla" during a Venus Williams match has suffered a heart attack ... and claims it was brought on by the stress surrounding the incident. Doug Adler spoke with Clay Travis from "Outkick The Coverage" and said he was rushed to a hospital Tuesday and is still there today.
