Fired ESPN Tennis Analyst Is a - Pariah' Since Venus...

Doug Adler, who suffered a heart attack after being terminated by ESPN, has "a long road of recovery to go," his attorney tells TheWrap Doug Adler, the ESPN tennis analyst who was fired after referring to Venus Williams' "guerrilla" style of playing at the Australian Open this year, is currently on the mend after suffering a massive heart attack - an attack that at least one of his doctors has attributed to his firing , and from the accusations of racism leveled at him. When he does get back on his feet, Adler might have a tough time lining up a new gig, to hear his lawyer David Ring tell it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.