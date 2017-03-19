Federer, Wawrinka to meet in all-Swiss Indian Wells final

Indian Wells: Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka set up an all-Swiss final at the Indian Wells Masters with straight-sets semi-final victories. Federer, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, subdued 17th-seeded American Jack Sock 6-1, 7-6 to earn a crack at a record-equalling fifth Indian Wells title.

