Fanselow defeats Klahn to capture USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas title

CALABASAS, Calif., - Whether it was his serving, baseline attack or return game, Sebastian Fanselow of Germany could do little wrong during Sunday's championship match of the USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas. The 25-year-old Fanselow, a former standout at Pepperdine who now resides in Los Angeles, played almost flawlessly in defeating Bradley Klahn of Poway, Calif., 6-3, 6-2 at the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center.

