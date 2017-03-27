Fanselow defeats Klahn to capture USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas title
CALABASAS, Calif., - Whether it was his serving, baseline attack or return game, Sebastian Fanselow of Germany could do little wrong during Sunday's championship match of the USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas. The 25-year-old Fanselow, a former standout at Pepperdine who now resides in Los Angeles, played almost flawlessly in defeating Bradley Klahn of Poway, Calif., 6-3, 6-2 at the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Panorama.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb 26
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC