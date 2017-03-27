Fanselow defeats Klahn to capture UST...

Fanselow defeats Klahn to capture USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas title

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tennis Panorama

CALABASAS, Calif., - Whether it was his serving, baseline attack or return game, Sebastian Fanselow of Germany could do little wrong during Sunday's championship match of the USTA Men's Pro Tennis Championships of Calabasas. The 25-year-old Fanselow, a former standout at Pepperdine who now resides in Los Angeles, played almost flawlessly in defeating Bradley Klahn of Poway, Calif., 6-3, 6-2 at the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Panorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,830 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC