Fabio Fognini advances to 2nd round in Brazil Open

Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy reached the second round of the Brazil Open on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over qualifier Marco Cecchinato of Italy. No. 7 Federico Delbonis of Argentina also advanced in the clay-court tournament, beating Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 6-4, 7-6 .

