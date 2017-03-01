Fabio Fognini advances to 2nd round in Brazil Open
Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy reached the second round of the Brazil Open on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-6 victory over qualifier Marco Cecchinato of Italy. No. 7 Federico Delbonis of Argentina also advanced in the clay-court tournament, beating Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 6-4, 7-6 .
