Easter Bowl To Celebrate 50th Anniversary March 25-April 2 At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The Easter Bowl USTA Junior National Spring Championships Presented by Adidas will celebrate its 50th tournament starting tomorrow / March 25-April 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Started in 1968 in New York City by Seena Hamilton, the Easter Bowl tournament is currently directed by chairman Lornie Kuhle and has always been a direct "pathway to the pros" for aspiring tennis players as nearly every American who has achieved success on the world's tennis stage in the Open era has played the Easter Bowl, including current American stars Jack Sock, Stevie Johnson, John Isner, Madison Keys and CiCi Bellis.

