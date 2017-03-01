Dubai Tennis Championships: Rohan Bopanna, Marcin Matkowski reach semis8 min ago
India's Rohan Bopanna, playing with his fourth different partner of the season, joined forces with Marcin Matkowski to reach the doubles semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The unseeded Indo-Polish pair knocked out Romania's Florin Mergea and Serbia's Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the USD 2,617,160 hard court tournament.
