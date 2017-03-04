Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2017: ATP Scores and Results from Saturday

The world number one lost the opening set in an 11-point tie-break, but then triumphed 20-18 in the second, which went on for an incredible 31 minutes, before demolishing the world number 29 6-1 in the third set, ending a contest that lasted nearly three hours. Murray lost to Djokovic in his first final of the year in Doha in January and then suffered a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.