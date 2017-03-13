Domed tennis center looking for love in Keller neighborhood
A proposed tennis club with large bubble-like enclosures has been met with a volley of opposition from residents in a Keller neighborhood, and is awaiting a vote by the City Council on its future. On April 4 the Keller Council will decide whether the gray bubbles will be allowed as tennis court enclosures at the The Birch Racquet & Lawn Club, a 35-court private tennis club planned for Keller Smithfield Road where Newton's Rocky Top Ranch was located.
