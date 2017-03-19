Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open because of elbow injury Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nbtEFH MIAMI - Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury. In a statement Sunday, Djokovic said the injury has bothered him for months and worsened in the past week.

