Djokovic tries to break slump at Indian Wells
Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks during a press conference after his defeat against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their men's singles second round match on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS Five-time champion Novak Djokovic will be out to re-assert his dominance on the hard courts of Indian Wells this week, seeking to shake off the slump that has dogged him into 2017.
