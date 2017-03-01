Djokovic returns with a victory
Novak Djokovic beat Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3, 7-6 in the opening round of the Mexican Open on Tuesday. "It's always tough to win the first match but I'm happy with my game, especially in the first set, hopefully I can keep playing like that," Djokovic said.
