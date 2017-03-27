Could tennis ace Andy Murray get hooked on knitting when he retires?
Had world tennis number one Andy Murray failed to rise to the top of his chosen sport, he might have become hooked on knitting as mum Judy reveals that both activities demand similar skills. Concentration, rhythm, timing and attention to detail are essential in both tennis and knitting, says Judy, who is supporting the Scottish Women's Institutes craft revival campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC