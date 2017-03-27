Could tennis ace Andy Murray get hook...

Could tennis ace Andy Murray get hooked on knitting when he retires?

Evening Times

Had world tennis number one Andy Murray failed to rise to the top of his chosen sport, he might have become hooked on knitting as mum Judy reveals that both activities demand similar skills. Concentration, rhythm, timing and attention to detail are essential in both tennis and knitting, says Judy, who is supporting the Scottish Women's Institutes craft revival campaign.

