Canada's Bouchard loses in 3 sets to Barty in 1st round at Key Biscayne

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard suffered a fourth consecutive loss Wednesday, falling 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to Ashleigh Barty in the first round of the Miami Open. Barty stretched her winning streak to eight matches by claiming the last three games of the match between two past junior Wimbledon champions whose careers have both been filled with ups and downs.

