Budding tennis aces can learn new skills at Kirby
National initiative - Curtis Austin with former pro Colin Fleming, British wheelchair player Alfie Hewett and Wimbledon men's doubles champion Jonny Marray at Tennis for Kids training BUDDING Andy Murrays and Johanna Kontas have the chance to learn new skills by taking part in a national tennis campaign. The Tennis for Kids scheme has been designed by the Lawn Tennis Association , to increase participation in the sport.
