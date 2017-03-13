Breaking Tennis dad 'breaks down in t...

Breaking Tennis dad 'breaks down in tears' as he's found not Guilty of abusing daughters

Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

A FATHER accused of abusing his daughters in a bid to make them Wimbledon champions 'broke down in tears' as he was acquitted. John De'Viana, of Brancaster Road, Newbury Park, was alleged to have beaten and punished his daughters Monaei, 21, and Nephe, 19, when they failed to meet his performance standards.

