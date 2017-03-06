Big international names sign up for Wellington Tennis Open
April 2 tournament has just confirmed Marcus Daniell the world No.43 doubles player and a New Zealand Davis Cup representative. Daniell has three ATP doubles titles to his credit and reached the third round of the Australian Open early this year.
