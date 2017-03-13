Back-to-back! Kyrgios destroys Djoker again
IN what could turn out to be a career-defining fortnight, Nick Kyrgios has produced another stunning performance to oust Novak Djokovic for the second straight tournament. A week after upsetting the world No.2 in straight sets at Acapulco , 21-year-old Australian Kyrgios backed it up with a stellar 6-4 7-6 triumph in the Indian Wells Masters fourth round on Thursday .
