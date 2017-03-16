Australian tennis young gun Omar Jasika carving up ACT Claycourt International
It's easy to see why Omar Jasika has won at the grand slam level, with the Australian teenager flying at the ACT Claycourt International. Jasika was a late sign-up in the capital but cruised through his three qualifying matches and is now carving up the field on Canberra's red dirt surface.
