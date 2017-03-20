Angelique Kerber retakes No. 1 rankin...

Angelique Kerber retakes No. 1 ranking from Serena Williams

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Kerber moves atop the rankings on Monday. That's about six months after she originally ascended to No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar 4 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb 26 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,706,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC