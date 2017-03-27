Andy Murray ruled out of Davis Cup cl...

Andy Murray ruled out of Davis Cup clash with France as world number...

Read more: The Daily Record

Murray has suffered a tear in the joint and has been told to rest by doctors leaving Great Britain facing an uphill struggle in the quarter final match. Great Britain's hopes of reaching the Davis Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow after Andy Murray was ruled out of next month's last-eight clash with France through injury.

Chicago, IL

