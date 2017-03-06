AITA picks Leander Paes, leaves it on...

AITA picks Leander Paes, leaves it on Mahesh Bhupathi to decide on final 4

11 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

New Delhi: Leander Paes was on Monday retained in the Indian Davis Cup squad for the tie against Uzbekistan but new non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi will decide whether the veteran pro will make the final four. Bhupathi will take a call on Paes' inclusion 10 days before the Asia/Oceania Group 1 second-round tie which begins April 7 in Bengaluru.

