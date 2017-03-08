AEGON Ilkley Trophy wins sporting highlight award

The ATP Challenger and ITF Women's Futures tournament won the 2016 Sporting Highlight section last Thursday at the Bradford Hotel, defeating the Bradford Dragonboat Festival and the Bradford City Runs. The pre-Wimbledon tournament at Ilkley again showed off the refurbished A 2.5 million clubhouse, and sell-out crowds watched Taiwan's Yen-Hsun Lu and Russia's Evgeniya Rodina win the respective men's and women's singles.

