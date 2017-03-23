3-time champ Venus Williams reaches 4th round at Miami Open

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, hits a return to Shelby Rogers during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Milos Raonic, of Canada, looks up at the sky during a brief sprinkle at the start of a tennis match against Viktor Troicki, of Serbia, at the Miami Open, Friday, March 24, 2017 in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.