Wozniacki on the rise in WTA rankings

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in their Qatar Total Open women's singles semi final match at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar on February 17, 2017. Mohamed Farag - Anadolu Agency Paris: Caroline Wozniacki moved up to 15th place in the latest WTA rankings Monday after the Dane reached the final of the Qatar Open, won by third-ranked Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.