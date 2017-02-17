Wimbledon teens most likely to apply ...

Wimbledon teens most likely to apply to university - where did your area come?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

Wimbledon has the highest rate of teenagers applying to university in the country, as statistics show chances of applying for a degree course varies heavily depending on where you live. According to Ucas data, 70.3 per cent of 18-year-olds in Wimbledon had applied to university by the January 15 deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... Feb 2 OpenPhartz 2
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb 1 AdmitsPhartzz 2
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 30 NumberPharts 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,543 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC