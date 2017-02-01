Venus Williams loses first match sinc...

Venus Williams loses first match since Australian Open final

Venus Williams lost her first match since the Australian Open in just 55 minutes as she was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Kristina Mladenovic on Thursday in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. Seeded fourth, Williams showed none of the spark which took her to Saturday's Australian Open final, failing to record a single winner in the opening set compared to 15 for her French opponent.

