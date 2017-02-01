Venus Williams loses first match since Australian Open final

Venus Williams lost her first match since the Australian Open in just 55 minutes as she was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by Kristina Mladenovic on Thursday in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. Seeded fourth, Williams showed none of the spark which took her to Saturday's Australian Open final, failing to record a single winner in the opening set compared to 15 for her French opponent.

