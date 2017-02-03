Umpire hit in face by ball, Canada defaults vs Britain
Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds ice to his face after being hit in the eye by a ball during a Davis Cup tennis mach between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, declares the match forfeited after being hit in the eye by a ball fired by Canada's Denis Shapovalov during a Davis Cup World Group tie tennis match between Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face
|2 hr
|VictoryPhartss
|2
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|Sat
|AdvancePhartss
|2
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|Feb 2
|OpenPhartz
|2
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb 1
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 30
|NumberPharts
|2
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|Jan 29
|FirsrPhartz
|5
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 28
|DavisPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC