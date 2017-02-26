Tsonga wins all-French final at Open 13

Tsonga wins all-French final at Open 13

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final Tsonga wins all-French final at Open 13 Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJhenD MARSEILLE, France - Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final. The 11th-ranked Tsonga put on a nearly flawless performance on his serve to win his 14th career title at the indoor event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Sun QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb 22 OpeningPhart 2
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb 21 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb 8 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb 7 DavisPhartzz 2
News Bizarre British victory as umpire smashed in face Feb 7 LinePhartzz 9
News Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains... Feb 4 AdvancePhartss 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC