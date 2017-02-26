Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final Tsonga wins all-French final at Open 13 Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lJhenD MARSEILLE, France - Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won a second title in as many weeks by defeating fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the Open 13 final. The 11th-ranked Tsonga put on a nearly flawless performance on his serve to win his 14th career title at the indoor event.

