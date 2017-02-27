Tsonga Returns to Top 10 as Murray Co...

Tsonga Returns to Top 10 as Murray Continues to Lead ATP Rankings

Berlin: France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bounced back into the top 10 of the latest ATP world rankings released Monday while Briton Andy Murray remains top. Tsonga defeated compatriot Lucas Pouille in convincing fashion for his 14th career title in Marseille on Sunday and gained four ranking places to move seventh.

