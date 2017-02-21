Tsonga beats Kyrgios to reach Open 13 final in Marseille

Second-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6 , 2-6, 6-4 Saturday at the Open 13, guaranteeing an all-French final at the indoor tournament. The first ever matchup between the pair was a hard-fought contest as Tsonga weathered 16 aces from the third-seeded Australian and broke early in the decider to prevail.

