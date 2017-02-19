Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinched his 13th career title on Sunday, rallying from a set down to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the World Tennis Tournament Tsonga beats Goffin to win World Tennis Tournament final Jo-Wilfried Tsonga clinched his 13th career title on Sunday, rallying from a set down to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the final of the World Tennis Tournament Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lwyqgc France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga kisses his racket in his match against Belgium's David Goffin in the men's singles final of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at the Ahoy stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

